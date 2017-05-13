Modi govt removed speed-breaker of appeasement politics: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI Photo by Shashank Parade) Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI Photo by Shashank Parade)

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has cleared the way for progress of Muslim community by removing the “speed-breaker” of appeasement politics.

“For the last several decades, so-called champions of secularism engaged in politics of appeasement, ignoring empowerment of Muslims,” the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs said Mumbai.

Naqvi attended a co-ordination meeting between his ministry and the Maharashtra Minority Development department in Mumbai on Saturday. State minister Vinod Tawde was also present.

“Appeasement politics for narrow self-interest was the biggest enemy of inclusive growth of the minorities. The Modi government in the last three years has created an atmosphere of trust among all sections of society by adopting policy of empowerment without appeasement,” Naqvi said at the meeting, an official press release said here.

The year 2017-18 will be celebrated as an year of `Tahreeke Taleem’, a campaign for promoting education among minority communities, Naqvi said.

“It will be launched on October 15, birth anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It will start in 100 districts across the country,” the release quoted him as saying.

To mark the birth centenary of Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, the Centre will organise `Usttad Samman Samagam’ to felicitate veteran artisans from the minority communities, he said. These events will be held in various places including Mumbai, he added.

Naqvi also discussed with Tawde various development projects for the areas which have substantial population of minority communities under Multi-sectoral Development Programme (MsDP).

During the 12th Five Year Plan, Maharashtra’s eight `minority concentrated blocks’ and six `minority concentrated towns’ have been selected for various development works.

Four school buildings, 383 additional classrooms, 16 hostels, two industrial training institutes, 25 health centres and 82 angan-wadis (nursery schools) have been sanctioned in these areas.

