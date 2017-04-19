Latest News
  • Modi govt puts an end to red beacon; President, V-P, PM, CJI and Lok Sabha Speaker exempted

Only five categories would be allowed to use the red beacon - the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 19, 2017 1:08 pm
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to do away with red beacons atop officials cars, announcing that only five categories would be allowed to use it – the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Speaker of Lok Sabha. The decision comes into effect from May 1, 2017.

In effect, the ban applies to Union ministers, chief ministers, state cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court.

The move comes weeks after the two chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab decided against the use of the red beacon or lal batti on their official cars.

In December 2013, a bench of Justices GS Singhvi and C Nagappan directed States to amend the Motor Vehicle Rules to restrict the use of the red beacon and impose an exemplary fine on those who misused it. The court order said only constitutional authorities would be allowed to use the red beacon.

  1. A
    avinash
    Apr 19, 2017 at 1:25 pm
    Good step....
    Reply
    1. R
      rajan
      Apr 19, 2017 at 1:12 pm
      Modi being the Pradhan Sewak requires a laal batti? All tokenism &just tall talk
      Reply
      1. A
        avinash
        Apr 19, 2017 at 1:23 pm
        have you ever saw a red beacon in PM car?? such a fool.
        Reply
        1. A
          avinash
          Apr 19, 2017 at 1:25 pm
          Have you ever seen a red beacon in PM's car???? Such a fool
        2. S
          sox
          Apr 19, 2017 at 1:26 pm
          Its a necessary evil for few positions. Think before criticizing.
          Reply

