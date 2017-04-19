Modi govt puts an end to red beacon; President, V-P, PM, CJI and Lok Sabha Speaker exempted

Red beacon banned: The Union Cabinet took the decision to do away with this VVIP culture at a meeting Wednesday morning Red beacon banned: The Union Cabinet took the decision to do away with this VVIP culture at a meeting Wednesday morning

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to do away with red beacons atop officials cars, announcing that only five categories would be allowed to use it – the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Speaker of Lok Sabha. The decision comes into effect from May 1, 2017.

In effect, the ban applies to Union ministers, chief ministers, state cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court.

The move comes weeks after the two chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab decided against the use of the red beacon or lal batti on their official cars.

In December 2013, a bench of Justices GS Singhvi and C Nagappan directed States to amend the Motor Vehicle Rules to restrict the use of the red beacon and impose an exemplary fine on those who misused it. The court order said only constitutional authorities would be allowed to use the red beacon.

