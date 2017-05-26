Modi govt failed to deliver: Youth Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo / PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo / PIB)

The Narendra Modi government has failed to fulfil poll promises and befooled people by making false claims, Youth Congress activists alleged today during a protest sit-in here on the third anniversary on the NDA dispensation. The activists, led by their state unit president Ankit Singh Parihar, started their march from the party office to gherao the Vidhan Bhawan but were stopped midway by police armed with water cannons at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, general secretary of the wing, Akhilesh Verma claimed.

Parihar alleged that farmers were committing suicides in the country and youth was going jobless, while the Modi-led central government was busy making tall claims all through.

“They are out to take credit by inaugurating the schemes started by the UPA-II,” he said, adding similar is the case in Uttar Pradesh where people are forced to live in fear because of continued cases of loot, murder and rape.

“The state government has completely failed to control law and order situation,” he added.

