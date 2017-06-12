Modi govt empowered Indians here and abroad too, says Sushma Swaraj

Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Heaping praise on Narendra Modi, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said the Prime Minister has lived up to his mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ (development of all) by empowering Indians not just in the country but also those living abroad.

“In his first address in Parliament after becoming the prime minister, Modi announced that his government was for the weak and poor people and he has lived up to it by empowering rather than giving out freebies to the people through his schemes,” Swaraj said while speaking at a function to mark three years of the BJP government and its plank of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

She reiterated that empowerment of all sections of society, including women, youth and the poor, is the main objective behind the schemes and programmes launched by the government. “The Modi government has also empowered Indians living in other countries and they believe it will come to their rescue whenever they will need help,” the minister said.

Swaraj further stated that the government had successfully evacuated 1.25 lakh people from troubled places in different parts of the world in the past three years. “Of this, the government paid for the evacuation of over 80,000 people. From Yemen, where only India could manage to evacuate people, we also helped and took out 1,947 foreigners, including three Pakistani nationals,” the foreign minister said.

India was deciding global agenda under the leadership of PM Modi, according to Swaraj. “World leaders look up to him since they feel that without the cooperation of our country international efforts will not succeed,” she said. “The prime minister only suggested holding an International Yoga Day on June 21, and within a record time of 75 days it was accepted by the United Nations with 177 countries coming forward as co-sponsors of the proposal and none against it,” she added.

Organised by the Delhi BJP, the event was attended by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, national vice president Shyam Jaju and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

With inputs from PTI

