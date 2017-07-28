Modi govt covering up corruption highlighted by Panama papers: AAP

Panama papers are leaked documents of about 1.15 crore files containing details of about 2.15 lakh bank accounts. The documents were leaked from law firm Mossack Fonseca headquartered at Panama. (Representational image) Panama papers are leaked documents of about 1.15 crore files containing details of about 2.15 lakh bank accounts. The documents were leaked from law firm Mossack Fonseca headquartered at Panama. (Representational image)

The AAP on Friday accused the Modi government of covering up alleged instances of corruption thrown up by the leaked Panama papers, on a day Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the case, forcing him to quit. Party leader Ashutosh said the names of several actors, politicians, kin of an industrialist, “close” to the ruling party, have cropped up in the papers, but the Centre has failed to take any action against them.

He claimed that instead of launching an investigation into the Panamagate scandal, the Centre is “hounding” leaders of opposition parties using agencies under it.

“But Modiji and the Centre are covering up corruption by own partymen,” he alleged. “A country like Pakistan, whose democratic credentials are questionable, has its prime minister disqualified because his name cropped up in the scandal. I am not saying that these people are guilty, but at the least, there has to be a probe,” the AAP leader said.

Sharif was today disqualified from office by the country’s Supreme Court, which also sent his case to an anti- corruption court for trial in the Panamagate graft scandal. Panama papers are leaked documents of about 1.15 crore files containing details of about 2.15 lakh bank accounts. The documents were leaked from law firm Mossack Fonseca headquartered at Panama.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App