Modi govt clean, scandal-free, but lacks proper flagship schemes: TRS

Senior TRS leader A P Jithender Reddy on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-year “clean and scandal-free” governance, but said the Centre lacks “proper flagship programmes”. The TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha said that their strategy for the presidential election slated next month would be decided by party chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “His (Modi’s) intentions are very good… whatever he is trying to do. It’s a clean government without any scandals,” Reddy told reporters giving his party’s assessment of three years of the Modi government.

“But still things (government’s development initiatives) are not getting landed (yet to achieve desired goals). They don’t have proper flagship programmes like we have done here (in Telangana) ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ and ‘Mission Kakatiya’,” the Mahabubnagar MP said. Mission ‘Bhagiratha’, a drinking water project and ‘Mission Kakatiya’ to rejuvenate village tanks are among the flagship programmes of the TRS government.

Reddy said the chief minister has also praised Modi. “KCR has said Modi has done very well, and it’s a non-corrupt government. He (KCR) likes the things Modi is doing. That’s what the CM has said. We are always with the (NDA) government only on issue-based grounds. If they do good, we say good. If they do wrong, we say wrong,” he said. Reddy said the TRS government enjoys a “good relationship” with the Centre.

“As a newly-born state, we want our state to grow. Our only intention is whatever has been promised in the State Reorganisation Act (which created Telangana), that should be given to us,” he said. On the strategy of the TRS vis-a-vis next month’s presidential election, Reddy said the chief minister, who is also the TRS chief, has been authorised to take a call on the issue. “We have given full power, our concerns to our president, the chief minister. So, when the time comes he will take a proper decision,” he said.

