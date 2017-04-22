Modi govt believes in inclusive society: Prasad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo)

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said that the Modi government believes in inclusive society and respects the vibrant cultural diversity of India. In a series of tweets, he stressed on the government’s “inclusive” policies, a day after he had said that the government has given Muslims “proper sanctity” even though they do not vote for the saffron party.

“My stand is very clear. The Narendra Modi government believes in inclusive society. It respects the vibrant cultural, diversity of India.

“Every Indian, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian or a citizen of marginalized deprived community. Development of all is our primary concern. We don’t measure the development of Indian citizens on the yardsticks of vote bank,” he said.

He also cited incidents of Modi acknowledging services of Muslims from different walks of life. Prasad said he was proud of Imran Khan of Alwar whose Information Technology work was talked about by Modi in his speech in London.

“I salute Karimul Haq, tea garden worker whose selfless ambulance service to people impressed Narendra Modi to honour him with Padma Award,” he said in a tweet.

