Modi government’s welfare policies revolutionary: BJP resolution

The BJP on Sunday described the Narendra Modi government’s welfare policies as “revolutionary” and asked the people to take a “pledge” to return him to power in 2019 so that its development policies continue. A resolution adopted by its national executive cited measures like the GST, the health policy, the Mudra loans and the Jan Dhan accounts to underscore its pro-poor credentials and asserted that the “pro-poor” plank, which was with the Congress during the Indira Gandhi’s leadership, has shifted to it as the prime minister has earned the trust of the people.

For the first time people are voting for development instead of caste and religious identities, the party claimed, as it cited its massive win in Uttar Pradesh and rise in Manipur to make its point.

“The BJP calls upon the people of our country to take a pledge to form a government under the leadership of Narendra Modi in 2019 in order to have the continuity of development and welfare policies for all in the country,” the resolution said.

It is due to the people-friendly policies and schemes that the government has rolled out, the poor have started feeling a sense of trust and belonging in the present government, it said. The government has been able to achieve high growth and control inflation, it said.

Briefing reporters, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the BJP maintained its over 40 per cent vote share in Uttar Pradesh even after almost three years of the central government when anti-incumbency often sets in.

It is phenomenal and this was the proof of the government’s popularity, he said.

Modi has led India to the path of fast and sustainable economic development and taken firm decisions towards making India a self-reliant, self-confident and progressive nation, the resolution said, claiming that the government has accomplished an unprecedented task.

“The government scores high on every parameter and election results are a proof. Election results have established Modi as the most effective and popular leader after Independence. His popularity among the people of India has confirmed that he is the most admired and respected leader since the time of Independence,” it said heaping praise on the prime minister.

This victory in Uttar Pradesh is also important because BJP MLAs by and large represent all the sections of the society, it claimed.

Though the party reached out to the SCs and OBCs and it was criticised by rivals for not giving any ticket to Muslims, who are close to 20 per cent of the state’s population.

BJP’s success in Manipur also proves that people’s trust in policies of the Modi government has reached the far-flung areas of the country as it did not enjoy much support in north eastern states earlier, the resolution said.

In Manipur during the 2012 Assembly election, the BJP had got mere 2.1 per cent of votes, it noted, adding it secured 36.3 per cent of votes and won 21 seats this time.

In the local polls in Maharashtra and Odisha, the saffron party put up its best ever show. The party also referred to demonetisation, saying the poor supported the exercise.

Hailing the GST law, it said the new tax measure will have a positive effect on the common man by reducing inflation and the business sector will grow which in turn will create many employment opportunities.

“The passing of GST in terms of economic reforms is a historic achievement of the central government,” it said.

Praising the budget, it said the idea was to have “one budget for one nation”, a reference to the merger of railway budget into the general budget, and since it was presented on February 1, there is an increased efficiency in implementation of schemes.

“In the total outlay of Rs 21.47 lakh crore in the budget, preference has been given to the poor, differently abled, women, child, construction sector, defence sector, infrastructure, health, insurance and social security.

“The budget has made provisions of Rs 2.74 lakh crore for the defence sector, Rs. 3.96 lakh crore for development of infrastructure, Rs 64,000 crore for highway development, Rs 1.86 lakh crore for women welfare fund and Rs 1 lakh crore for railway safety.

“Clearly, the budget has carefully allocated funds for high priority areas that will help country achieve higher economic growth where the poor also gets their due share in the development,” it said.

It also hailed the government for its move on electoral reforms and transparency in donations, calling them historic.

Under Modi, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) set the world record by successfully launching 104 satellites in space in one go, the resolution said.

India has emerged as the “brightest nation on the globe,” it said. “After the formation of the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuming the charge, India’s goodwill has increased at global level. The world is now looking towards India,” it said.

