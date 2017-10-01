Modi government working for development of all sections, says MoS Hansraj Ahir

Union Minister Hansraj Ahir. Union Minister Hansraj Ahir.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir today said the Narendra Modi government is working for the development of all the sections of society and has adopted ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (development of all) approach. “Prime Minister Modi works for everyone. The country is moving forward with PM’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

“On the occasion of Dussehra festival, I would like to tell that the government is with everyone and is working for the development of all sections and castes. Everyone…be it tribals, Dalits, Backward Classes (BCs) and minorities,” Ahir said.

Addressing the ‘Alai Balai’ (Dasara Milan) programme organised by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya here, Ahir said the government is committed to ensuring justice for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and hailed Prime Minister Modi, for bringing in the National Commission for Backward Classes.

“The government also raised the ‘creamy layer’ ceiling for OBC reservation to Rs 8 lakh from the existing Rs 6 lakh per year,” he added.

Ahir further said “Yesterday, by doing ‘Ravan Dahan’, we have got more strength to finish off those with Ravan’s mentality who cross the border (referring to terrorists) and enter our country.

“Yesterday we have performed ‘shastra pujan’ (worship of weapons). Why shastra pujan is done…it is done to finish the evil. For country’s safety we performed shastra pujan. We also perform ‘shanti puja’ in our country.”

“I pray to God and also seek blessings of the public to strengthen PM’s and our hands to fight enemies,” Ahir said.

Ahir also termed Dattatreya’s works during his tenure as a Union Minister for Labour as “successful.” “He (Dattatreya) ensured passage of several bills whether it is PF, contract labourers among others,” Ahir said and expressed confidence that the party (BJP) will give him “appropriate position”.

Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who was among those who were felicitated by Dattatreya, extended his best wishes to him and also for the event. Dattatreya, who had conceptualised ‘Alai Balai’ programme, an apolitical forum to bring people from varied backgrounds on a common platform, has been organising this event on the occasion of Dussehra festival for the past several years.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, leaders of different political parties and organisations, were among those who participated in the event.

Earlier, Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao raised the issue of removal of Dattatreya from the Union Ministry, saying it is “injustice” to him. “The BCs are angry over Dattatreya’s removal as the central minister. I thought he will get the promotion…He is not involved in any corruption, neither he had done anything wrong,” Rao said.

Reacting to this Ahir said “It is not an insult to him (Dattatreya)…The party looks upon to him with respect. I am confident the party will definitely give him appropriate position. He is a big leader and he will continue to remain so”.

