Modi government violating the rights of non-Hindi speaking citizens: DMK’s Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party leader M. K. Stalin on Saturday strongly criticised the Modi government for its ‘Hindi imposition’, accusing them of violating the Constitution and rights of non-Hindi speaking citizens. Criticising the government, Stalin posted a video on his Twitter account which accused the Modi-led BJP government of attempting to destroy and decimate the unity of the nation.

“The BJP government has also obtained permission from the President for usage of Hindi in Airport announcements, press news and advertisements and going one step further have made Hindi a compulsory subject for CBSE schools across the country,” he said.

He pointed out that all the Central government’s Cesses and Schemes are titled only either in Hindi or Sanskrit and then translated to other languages, adding that recently, even the milestones on the National Highways have been re-lettered in Hindi, after erasing the earlier signage in English, which was universally recognisable.

“By forcing Hindi onto its citizens – from Primary school students to Parliament, the BJP government is betraying all non-Hindi speaking residents of the country including future generations,” said Stalin, as he accused the Centre of violating the Indian Constitution that ensures equal rights to all the citizens in all dimensions.

“According to the schedule 8 of the Constitution of India all languages including Tamil should be announced as official languages,” he said adding, “I condemn the efforts taken so far in this pursuit – on behalf of the DMK and of all non-Hindi speaking citizens of this nation.”

Giving a warning to the Modi government he said, “To not sow seeds of emergence of third generation Anti-Hindi Imposition protests through its brute force maneuvers to push India into becoming Hindia.”

