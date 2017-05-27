Modi government has helped develop Maharashtra, says Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday said three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre had given a boost to the development of Maharashtra. Among the mega projects that got the Centre’s nod and are in various phases of execution are, the International Financial Service Centre, International Arbitration Centre, Rs 12,000 crore-coastal road, Mumbai Trans Harbour Road, Navi Mumbai International Airport, 12.5 acres of Indu Mills land of NTC transferred in the name of Maharashtra and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial in the Arabian Sea.

In an article written in the state government in-house magazine Maharashtra Ahead, Fadnavis described Modi’s government as “Incredible and Invincible India”.

The three years of Modi government has transformed India to a nation that is fully geared to face challenges and is emerging as a global superpower, he wrote. “The Centre allocated Rs 3,050 crore to the state government for drought relief, which is the highest ever sanctioned by the Centre to any state in the past.”

Three years of the Modi government have also set in motion the process of the party’s expansion in Maharashtra, with 14,000 vistaraks reaching out to 90,000 booths spread over 40,913 villages in the state. “On an average, every booth has 1,000 people (voters),” said a BJP leader.

