Modi government celebrating non-performance : Shobha Oza     

Shobha Oza (Source: ANI photo) Shobha Oza (Source: ANI photo)

All India Mahila Congress chief Shobha Oza today slammed the three-year rule of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, saying it was a reign of ‘broken promises’ and ‘shattered dreams.

She accused the Centre of spending Rs 2000 crore to celebrate its third anniversary to cover up “hollow” promises.

“Modi government’s three years have been a story of broken promises and shattered dreams.We can sum up their three years as bravado, rhetoric and hyperbole,” she told reporters.

“No wonder, the government is spending over Rs 2000 crore in celebrating non-performance,” Oza said adding that media management, propaganda, platitudes and acronyms had been the only success stories during the BJP rule.

The leader alleged that though ‘brazen corruption’ had been reported in many BJP-ruled states, the saffron party and Modi were completely mum on the issue.

Listing Vyapam Scam in Madhya Pradesh, PDS scam in Chhattisgarh, land scam in Gujarat, dam scam in Arunachal Pradesh and so on, she asked “why Modi government is shying away from conducting an inquiry?.”

Stating that the country’s borders have been completely unsafe in three years of BJP government, she said repeated terrorist attacks, border ceasefire violations, infiltration of terrorists from across the border were proof for this.

Asked about the recent incident of a law student chopping of a man’s genitals during a rape bid here, Oza said the woman would not have taken the extreme step if she had confidence and faith in the police system in the state.

Congress leaders Bindhu Krishna and Lathika Subhash were also present during the press meet.

