Modi government ‘anti-soldier’, says AAP over death of jawan who ‘exposed’ corruption

“We hold Modi Sarkar responsible for Roy Mathew’s mysterious death and demand an inquiry into it and complaints made by other jawans,” senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said. (Source: File) “We hold Modi Sarkar responsible for Roy Mathew’s mysterious death and demand an inquiry into it and complaints made by other jawans,” senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said. (Source: File)

The AAP on Friday dubbed the BJP-led NDA government as “anti-soldier” following the mysterious death of an army jawan who featured in a video on the abuse of the ‘Sahayak’ (buddy) system in the military. Accusing the government of torturing soldiers, the party also demanded protection for soldiers who have “exposed corruption” in the armed forces. “We hold Modi Sarkar responsible for Roy Mathew’s mysterious death and demand an inquiry into it and complaints made by other jawans. What steps has Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar taken so far on these complaints?” senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

The deceased jawan Roy Mathew was shown in the video, with his face covered, narrating the woes of soldiers. The video also showed soldiers walking dogs of officers and taking their children to school. Mathew, who hailed from Ezhukon in Kollam district of Kerala, was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in an abandoned barrack in Deolali cantonment in Nashik on Thursday. The sting operation had led to criticism of the British-era ‘Sahayak’ system.

AAP Delhi convener Dilip Pandey alleged that the NDA government has not yet granted full One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme. “It the same party that questioned the mental state of retired army man Ram Kishen Grewal who committed suicide last year to demand full OROP.

“BJP’s student body ABVP has hounded a martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur and Home Minister Rijuju made irresponsible statements about her. This is the true face of BJP. It hates the army and anyone who truly loves the country,” Pandey added.