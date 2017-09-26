Modi dealt severe blow with noteban and GST, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Dwarkadhish temple on Monday. PTI Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Dwarkadhish temple on Monday. PTI

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the “crumbling” economy of the country as he began his three-day tour of Saurashtra region — Navsarajan Yatra — in poll-bound Gujarat on Monday.

Rahul, who offered prayers at Dwarkadhish temple before starting the roadshow, said that even as farmers were not getting remunerative price for their produce and youths were not getting jobs, the Prime Minister dealt a severe blow with his demonetisation decision and the “hasty” implementation of the GST.

Addressing farmers at Bhatiya village in Kalyanpur taluka of Devbhoomi Dwarka district, Rahul asked villagers if they were getting remunerative prices for their groundnut produce.

When the crowd replied “no”, he said: “Go to any district of the country, any village and ask this question. Farmers are replying in the negative. On top of this, don’t know what had happened, but Modi ordered notebandi (demonetisation). The country suffered huge loses. Farmers buy seeds by paying in cash. There are farmers here. I want to ask you. When you buy seeds, do you pay by mobile or phone?…” he said. “You go to any state…Youths are not getting jobs. The Prime Minister had said that he will give employment to two crore youths every year. And they trusted him. We seek to know… how many youths have you given jobs this year.”

