Modi ‘campaign PM’, BJP won’t return to power in 2019: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu also hinted at future alliances with like-minded parties to stop BJP’s bandwagon in 2019. Chandrababu Naidu also hinted at future alliances with like-minded parties to stop BJP’s bandwagon in 2019.

Taking a blunt jibe at Prime Minister Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday alleged that Narendra Modi is a “campaign PM who failed to deliver on promises” and insisted that the BJP would “definitely” not remain in power after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While inaugurating ‘Mahanadu’- TDP’s annual conclave, he remarked that his party has played a pivotal role in forming past governments at the centre and has the potential to change the political landscape of the nation. Naidu also hinted at future alliances with like-minded parties to stop BJP’s juggernaut in 2019.

Naidu also remarked that the Congress won’t be able to form the next government on its own and stressed that regional parties had “able and capable leaders” who would play important roles after the polls. His comments came a few days after he shared the stage with leaders of several regional parties at the swearing-in of H D Kumaraswamy as chief minister of the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka after a bitterly fought election that threw up a hung verdict.

The party president said the TDP was key in forming the United Front government in 1996. “The TDP has in the past played a key role in forming governments. It has the power to change the political narrative in the country. We won’t step back,” Naidu stated.

The TDP supremo explained that he called off his participation in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance because BJP retracted on its promise to grant Special Category status as well as its failure to implement the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Naidu accused the central government of betraying on its promises and alleged that it attempted to create law and order problems in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App