Modi calls up Chinese president Xi, congratulates him on re-election

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before the welcoming banquet for the BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. Reuters Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before the welcoming banquet for the BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up Chinese President Xi Jinping and congratulated him on his re-election as President . “The two leaders agreed that as two major powers growing rapidly, bilateral relations between India and China are vital for the realisation of 21st Century as ‘Asian Century’. The two leaders also agreed to continue their close consultations on regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the statement said.

According to Xinhua, Modi first congratulated Xi again on being elected Chinese President, saying it demonstrates Xi enjoys his nation’s support. “Xi appreciated Modi’s congratulation, saying the just-concluded annual sessions of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have achieved a great success,” the report in Chinese state news agency said.

“At the sessions, a new state leadership and leadership of the CPPCC National Committee were elected, important proposals such as constitutional amendments were approved, while a new round of institutional restructuring of the State Council has started, Xi said,” the report stated.

