Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: We are watching you, says Congress, as it welcomes newly inducted ministers

Extending good wishes to the newly inducted members of Prime Minister’s Council of Ministers, the Indian National Congress said that they will be watching their performance. “Best wishes to the newly inducted, we hope you will deliver the promises made to the people. We are watching you,” Congress’ official Twitter handle tweeted on Sunday.

In the third Cabinet reshuffle since Narendra Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister in 2014, four ministers were bumped to Cabinet positions while nine new faces from BJP made their way into the Council of Ministers. Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were promoted as Cabinet ministers while Shiv Pratap Shukla, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Virendra Kumar, Anant Kumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dr Satyapal Singh and Alphons Kannanthanam got a place in the Council as Ministers of State.

