Modi Cabinet reshuffle 2017: Suresh Prabhu bids adieu to Railway fraternity, Piyush Goyal likely to take over

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday expressed gratitude to the railway fraternity for their support, love and goodwill. Taking to Twitter after attending the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prabhu said he will cherish the memories. He also congratulated Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on their elevation to the Union Cabinet. It is specualted that Goyal will replace Prabhu.

“Thanks to all 13 Lacs+ rail family for their support, love, goodwill. I will always cherish these memories with me. Wishing u all a great life,” Prabhu tweeted. “Congrats to all members of #TeamModi for new responsibility. Making our country better is our common mission. #NewIndia #cabinetreshuffle.”

Prabhu had offered to resign from his post on August 23 “taking full moral responsibility” following the back-to-back train mishaps. He had expressed “deep anguish” at the injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives.

On Sunday, nine new faces were inducted in the Cabinet as Ministers of State, including Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Virendra Kumar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Anant Kumar Hegde, Satyapal Singh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Alphons Kannanthanam, Raj Kumar Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri. Four junior ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, were promoted to the Union Cabinet.

