Modi, BJP reached out to poor, Opposition treated them as votebank: Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah (Source: File/PTI Photo) BJP National President Amit Shah (Source: File/PTI Photo)

BJP PRESIDENT Amit Shah on Thursday said it was only his party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had ensured “antodaya” (reaching out to the last man in the queue). Speaking at an event where books on Jan Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyaya’s writings were unveiled, Shah said: “If there is an example that characterised Upadhyaya’s principle of antyodaya, then it is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The Modi government has opened bank accounts of 20 crore people in one year under the Jan Dhan scheme and provided LPG connections to five crore families to save women from inhaling dangerous smoke,” he added. Shah said BJP was seriously involved in welfare and uplift of the downtrodden unlike other parties, “which treated them just as a votebank”. “Governments in the past used to pay only lip service to the poor. They did nothing for their upliftment,” he claimed.

On Modi’s appeal to those well off financially to give up their LPG subsidy, Shah said: “Modi is the only PM after Lal Bahadur Shastri to have urged the people of this nation to ‘give up’. And 1.20 crore people have given up their subsidy on the request of the prime minister.”

“Upadhyaya had started the Jan Sangh with only 10 persons and the party now has 11 crore members, governments in 13 states and an government with absolute majority at the Centre. Still, if you ask someone in a train who he was, people will not be able to say. There cannot be a bigger achievement than this. When his thoughts are being discussed in the whole world, the person behind the same is not known to anyone,” he added.

Shah said the Jan Sangh was not founded to capture power, but to give an alternative to the Congress. “When Upadhyaya formed the Jan Sangh, the party was not in a position to win even a municipality… The BJP is still following the principles like internal democracy and nation first established by Upadhyaya,” said Shah.

Governor Ram Naik, Lucknow Mayor Dinesh Sharam and BJP vice-president and in charge of UP, Om Mathur, attended the event.