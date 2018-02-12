Modi govt ‘crushing’ the voice of democracy: AAP MP

AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh speaking at a press conference. (AAP Twitter) AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh speaking at a press conference. (AAP Twitter)

AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh has accused the Narendra Modi government of “crushing” the voice of democracy and not letting opposition parties protest against its “anti-people” policies. Singh levelled the allegations on Sunday at an event here by his party’s Maharashtra unit to felicitate him on his election to the Rajya Sabha. The NDA government has “failed” on all fronts and it is not allowing opposition parties to demonstrate against its “anti-aam aadmi” policies, he alleged.

Speaking at the event in suburban Govandi, the AAP leader lashed out at the BJP-led ruling coalition at the Centre and accused it of misusing government agencies. “The BJP-led government is hellbent on crushing the voice of democracy and is not even letting us raise our concerns by holding the sale of pakodas (to take a dig at Modi’s remarks over job creation),” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“This government is using all its machinery and agencies to stop our fight against bad governance. Ever since the AAP government came to power in New Delhi, our 15 MLAs have been booked and sent behind bars. The CBI even raided the offices of the chief minister and the education and health ministers,” Singh said. The 45-year-old Rajya Sabha MP said that his party believes in development, while those running this (BJP-led) government are engaging in “divisive” politics.

“They believe in divide and rule while we believe in holistic development of all the sections of the society,” he said. In an apparent dig at the RSS, Singh alleged that those who had never unfurled the national flag at their headquarters are now “distributing the certificate of patriotism”. He said some parties in the country were practising dynastic politics.

