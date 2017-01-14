Modi ‘better brand’ than Gandhi, says Haryana minister, retracts

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (File Photo) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (File Photo)

HARYANA MINISTER Anil Vij today courted controversy with his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “better brand” than Mahatma Gandhi. He said Gandhi’s image caused devaluation of the currency, and did not help Khadi either. Following widespread outrage, with even his party condemning the statements, Vij later withdrew his remarks.

The senior BJP leader said it was “good” that Gandhi’s photograph had been replaced with that of Modi in the calendar and diary of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), adding that Gandhi’s image would be removed from the currency notes too. “Gandhiji’s name has no patent over Khadi. Since Gandhi’s name has been attached with Khadi, it has only gone down… When Gandhi’s image was put on notes, the currency also got devalued,” said the five-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment.

“It is a good move to replace Gandhi’s image with Modi. Modi is a better brand than Gandhi. With the Modi brand name, Khadi sales increased,” said Vij. Asked why the BJP government continued with Gandhi’s image on the new currency notes introduced after demonetisation, he said, “It will also go gradually.”

Targeting Vij, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Hitler and Mussolini were also very powerful brands”. The Congress said the Modi government was doing what the British did. “Subjugate people and institutions and use the power of the state to stifle every dissenting voice… Modiji, Anil Vij and BJP must remember that … you can kill him (Gandhi), you can remove his photograph, you can abuse Mahatma Gandhi, but Gandhi has always lived in the soul of India,” said party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The BJP rushed to condemn the remarks. “We condemn it. Anyway he has withdrawn his remarks. Mahatma Gandhi is the father of our nation and our icon… The Congress doesn’t have any moral right to speak on Gandhi because it misused Gandhi’s name and looted the country,” said BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also quickly distanced himself, saying the remarks were made by the minister in his personal capacity and the party does not endorse them and has nothing to do with them. “Anil Vij is our senior minister and makes statement with due care, but still what one says in his personal capacity is not linked with the party,” said Khattar.

“This is not only his (Vij’s) voice. It is a very well-orchestrated, organised, and conducted campaign from the high command… The ideology which got Bapu murdered is now going to overturn and tarnish his legacy. This is just a part of that strategy. Vij is speaking the voice of BJP, government and the RSS,” said Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson. Vij later withdrew his remarks. “The statement given by me in connection with Mahatma Gandhi was given in my personal capacity. To avoid hurting anyone’s sentiments, I am withdrawing it,” he tweeted.

While the Opposition has criticised the decision to use Modi’s photograph in the KVIC’s calendar and diary instead of Gandhi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has dismissed the controversy as “unnecessary” and said “there is no rule in KVIC that its diary and calendar should have only Gandhiji’s photo.”

