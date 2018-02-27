Modi ‘beautiful, fantastic man’ but US getting nothing: Donald Trump on Harley Davidson import duty

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again raised the issue of high import duty on Harley-Davidson motorcycles by India, saying the US was “getting nothing” with the New Delhi’s recent announcement that it had slashed customs duty on imported motorcycles from high-end brands to 50 per cent. He added the US wanted fair and reciprocal trade deals.
“When they (Harley Davidson) send a motorcycle to India, as an example, they have to pay 100 per cent tax, 100 per cent,” Trump said in his remarks to a gathering of governors of all the states at the White House. Referring to his recent conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the “fantastic man” informed him that India has reduced tariffs on imported motorcycles, but the US was “getting nothing”.
U heard it. Now watch it. US Prez mimics his conversation with PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/Qgl6RhGVIP
— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 27, 2018
“Now, the prime minister, who I think is a fantastic man, called me the other day and said we are lowering it to 50 per cent. I said okay, but so far we’re getting nothing. So we get nothing. He gets 50 (per cent), and they think we’re doing like they’re doing us a favour. That’s not a favour,” he said.
“I wasn’t sure, he said it so beautifully. He’s a beautiful man. And he said, ‘I just want to inform you that we have reduced it to 75, but we have further reduced it to 50’. And I said, huh. What do I say? Am I supposed to be thrilled? And that’s not good for you people, especially as governors. It’s just not right. And we have many deals like that,” Trump said.
Trump said the US gets “zero” when it buys an Indian motorcycle. “So when they have a motorbike, a big number, by the way — they have a company that does a lot of business. They have a motorcycle or a motorbike that comes into our country — the number is zero. We get zero. They get 100 per cent, brought down to 75; brought down, now, to 50. Okay,” Trump said.
“It’s a great company. When I spoke with your chairman or the president of Harley, they weren’t even asking for it because they’ve been ripped off with a trade so long that they were surprised that I brought it up. I’m the one that’s pushing it more than they are, but it’s unfair. And India sells us a lot of motorbikes,” Trump said.
This is for the second time in a month that Trump raised the issue of high import duty on motorcycles by India. Earlier, he had called it “unfair” and threatened to increase the tariff on import of Indian motorcycles to the US.
- Feb 27, 2018 at 12:16 pmThis is a classic case of cherry picking data to prove your point. India s so many things which are American products by American Companies. AND pay in many diffe ways (such as license fees for just b names, franchisee fees for KFC MCDonald), Hollywood Movies/Songs and many other nonsense - for example. Whole world pays America by ing their products cheap to Americans so that they can by Crude Petroleum from Saudi etc by paying in dollar and not in Saudi Currency Riyal. Whole world has to dollar to pay for Crude Oil and War Planes, life saving drugs and medical equipment and not many can spend that dollar to Harley Davidson. Harley Davidson has to stand on its own feet to compete with Japanese companies. Trump should try to Harley in Japan. Indira Gandhi would have stood up against any TRUMP and Nixon and Kissinger. But our present govt is the most Patriotic and Nationalistic - far ahead of Indira Gandhi!Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 12:00 pmPlease have the same sentiment for cars as well, we charge 214 duty on cars.. Yes, that is 214 not just 50 ..Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 11:43 amPresident Trump is an investor. He must have invested in Harley Davidson Company. If India reduces import duty, more motor cycles will be sold in our country. And Harley-Davidson will make a huge profit. And then, President Trump will get more dividend. That's the theory. But, how many of us can afford a 13 lakh rupees motor bike?Reply
