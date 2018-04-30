Modi at Buddha Jayanti event LIVE Updates: We have never attacked any country, says PM

Modi at Buddha Jayanti event LIVE Updates: PM Modi had in 2015 announced that Buddha Jayanti Day would be commemorated and celebrated as an annual event by the nation. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Modi at Buddha Jayanti event LIVE Updates: PM Modi had in 2015 announced that Buddha Jayanti Day would be commemorated and celebrated as an annual event by the nation. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). The event was also attended by Culture Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) Secretary-General Dr Dhammapiya.

“The PM and other dignitaries will pay their respects to the sacred relics specially brought for the occasion from the National Museum to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. He will also offer Sangha Dana to the venerated Sangha,” a government statement said. Modi had in 2015 announced that Buddha Jayanti Day would be commemorated and celebrated as an annual event by the nation. In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi wished people ahead of the occasion and remembered the teachings of Lord Buddha.

