Modi at Buddha Jayanti event LIVE Updates: We have never attacked any country, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). The event was also attended by Culture Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) Secretary-General Dr Dhammapiya.
“The PM and other dignitaries will pay their respects to the sacred relics specially brought for the occasion from the National Museum to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. He will also offer Sangha Dana to the venerated Sangha,” a government statement said. Modi had in 2015 announced that Buddha Jayanti Day would be commemorated and celebrated as an annual event by the nation. In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi wished people ahead of the occasion and remembered the teachings of Lord Buddha.
Highlights
We have never attacked any country, says Modi
Welcome to our live blog. Addressing the gathering at a Buddha Jayanti event organised by the Culture Ministry, Modi said Lord Buddha’s compassion has endeared him to millions. "Our tradition, culture and history are an evidence that we have never been the aggressors. We have never attacked any country," says Modi. The remarks seem to be an apparent dig at Pakistan, which has resorted to repeated ceasefire violations in the past year.
In his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, the PM said Lord Buddha believed in peace, harmony and brotherhood and these values were needed the most in the world today. "This Buddha Purnima reminds us of all of our obligation to emulate Lord Buddha’s teaching as well as, pledge ourselves to follow his footsteps. Lord Buddha was the fountainhead of egalitarianism, peace, harmony and brotherhood. These are human values, which are most desired in the world today. Ambedkar stressed that Lord Buddha has been a great inspiration in his social philosophy," Modi had said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also greeted everyone on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. "Wish you all Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's teachings and message inspire India and the world to walk on the path of peace, brotherhood and compassion," he said.
Speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the teachings of Lord Buddha were relevant even after 2,500 years. "His message is still as important. I extend my warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of Buddha Purnima," Adityanath said.
President Ram Nath Kovind was also among those who wished the nation and devotees on the occasion. "On Buddha Purnima, greetings to fellow citizens and to the global Buddhist community. Lord Buddha's message of non-violence, love and compassion provides us the strength to work for the welfare of others. May his teachings guide us towards universal fraternity," the President said.
Lord Buddha used to say that to relieve someone of his/her misery, one should prepare the person to overcome his suffering and to empower him, says Modi. "If time demands to save the world from crisis, then Buddha's compassion and message of love is the most appropriate route," says PM. Earlier, the PM tweeted that the message of Lord Buddha was spread far and wide.
Modi says that discrimination amongst race, caste, creed is not present in Buddhist ideology. "It is our privilege that even 2,500 years later the teachings of Lord Buddha are relevant to us. I am happy that our government operates on the same path of compassion the way Lord Buddha had shown us," says Modi.
Modi says the government has approved Rs 360 crore for the Buddhist Circuit. The holy places of Buddhism, where Lord Buddha was born and taught, preached and attained ‘enlightenment’ and ‘Nirvana’ form the Buddhist Circuit. "For Buddhist circuit, the government has approved Rs 360 crore. We are also developing Buddhist sites in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat," Modi said. "Indian religions never force anyone to come and join them, neither they show kindness to only those who are in the fold, they are for everyone," the PM added.
Modi says service to mankind was the basis of all ideologies that originated in India. "The journey from Siddhartha to Gautam Buddha is not only about attaining Nirvana, but also about attaining truth. The person who tries to overcome the misery of others with his knowledge, money, can achieve enlightenment," says Modi. Earlier in the day, the PM wished Buddha Purnima to everyone.
