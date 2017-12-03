Modi as CM could not complete Ahmedabad metro in 13 yrs: Sheila Dikshit

auding the Congress for its achievements, Dikshit said that Amul butter and ghee, consumed all over the country, were a gift of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel since it was Nehru who brought Verghese Kurien from Kerala to Gujarat to run the dairy. (File Photo) auding the Congress for its achievements, Dikshit said that Amul butter and ghee, consumed all over the country, were a gift of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel since it was Nehru who brought Verghese Kurien from Kerala to Gujarat to run the dairy. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday said that she had completed the metro rail in Delhi and made it operational within one year while Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not complete the metro rail in Ahmedabad during his 13 years of rule in Gujarat. Talking to mediapersons here, she said, “Metro rail is yet to see the light of the day even after 22 years of BJP, including 13 years of Modi’s rule.”

Lauding the Congress for its achievements, Dikshit said that Amul butter and ghee, consumed all over the country, were a gift of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel since it was Nehru who brought Verghese Kurien from Kerala to Gujarat to run the dairy. She said that it was because of the efforts of the Congress that White Revolution had become a success and helped the country achieve self-reliance in milk requirements.

She credited the Congress with setting up the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), National Institute of Design (NID) and Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat. She said, “You name any big institute and you will find it was set up by the government during Congress rule only.”

Claiming that the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi had gone unanswered by the ruling party in the state, Diskhit said, “This suggests that BJP leaders are not confident of their own claims of development.” She added that the people were eagerly waiting for a change in the state. “I hope the Congress will form the government in Gujarat this time,” the Congress leader said.

Saying that the development claim of the PM was a hollow slogan, Dikshit claimed that the PM was visiting the state after every three-four days because the BJP was facing a tough time

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App