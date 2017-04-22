Modi architect of Advani’s Rath Yatra: Gujarat minister

Senior BJP leader LK Advani. (File Photo) Senior BJP leader LK Advani. (File Photo)

REITERATING THE political significance of Somnath, from where the Ram Rath Yatra was flagged off by BJP leader L K Advani on September 25, 1990, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Friday said that the yatra’s architect was Narendra Modi, who was one of the organisers of the Rath Yatra as a then party leader.

Speaking on the opening day of the two-day state BJP executive meet in this temple town, Jadeja said, “Iss Ram Yatra ki awaaz, jo Somnath se uthi uski aawaz — ‘Chalo Ayodhya, Chalo Ayodhya’, tamne aa janaava anand thay che ke aa samagra Ram Rath Yatra na shilpi, samagra desh na vada pradhan Narendra Modi na netrutva hetad Ram naam na jhankaro, aakha desh ni andar prasthapit karva ame samarpit thaya hata. (I am happy to inform you that these voices of Ram Rath yatra which swelled from Somnath saying ‘Chalo Ayodhya’, the architect and planner was none other than PM Narendra Modi under whose leadership the name of Ram is spreading across the country, and we are also committed to this).”

Advani, an MP from Gandhinagar and the leader who, with the Somnath Rath Yatra, is said to have helped BJP gain prominence nationally, will face trial for his alleged role in the conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on the Supreme Court’s order.

Jadeja, who tabled the “political proposal” at the meet, hailed several decisions taken by the Modi government, including the surgical strikes along the LoC and demonetisation, and also the PM’s “growing stature among global leaders”. He also lauded the Gujarat government under Vijay Rupani for recent decisions of bringing tighter prohibition norms and cow slaughter laws in the state.

Besides cut-outs of Modi, Rupani and BJP national president Amit Shah, the venue also had “150-plus” carved on the lawn, indicating the target the party has set for itself in the Gujarat Assembly polls later this year. The state Assembly has 182 seats.

More than 150 BJP functionaries and top leaders, including national joint secretary V Satish, Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel, former CM Anandiben Patel, and state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, attended the meeting at Somnath. Shah is scheduled to join the meeting on Saturday.

