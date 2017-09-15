Modi-Abe meet: 15 questions for Mrs Abe

Akie Abe gets her nails painted at a vocational unit of Blind People’s Association in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Akie Abe gets her nails painted at a vocational unit of Blind People’s Association in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI

What are the reasons for late marriages in Japan? Is the new generation interested in agricultural practices? How does Japan curb pollution without sacrificing growth?

These were some of the 15 questions that Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie was asked during a closed-door interactive session with students of Gujarat University and entrepreneurs from its Start-up and Entrepreneurship Council.

According to those who attended the session, which lasted nearly an hour, Akie asked them to be “candid” and “relaxed”.

To the question on late marriages in Japan, Akie reportedly replied that Japanese people give equal importance to education and career without any gender discrimination. Be it men or women, they equally focus on their career, and after they get settled in their professions they decide to go in for marriage, she said. The questions Akie faced were mostly related to environment, climate change and gender sensitisation and agricultural scenario in Japan.

When asked about her views on the link between gender and climate change in Japan, she replied that women are closer to nature and know how to deal with or combat a natural calamity. Among the souvenirs and gifts presented to her were a silk saree, a portrait of her and a replica of a stamp on Mahatma Gandhi.

