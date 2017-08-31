Time for Article 370, 35A of Constitution to go, says Panun Kashmir president

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (File Photo) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (File Photo)

A body of migrant Kashmiri pandits on Thursday demanded immediate revocation of the Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, claiming these provisions only helped in the growth of separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Panun Kashmir president Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, during a press conference here, said, “We…think the time has come for the removal of these provisions (Article 370 and 35A) which only helped the growth of secessionist, separatism and terrorism in the state”.

Recently, he said, a team of Panun Kashmir members visited Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi to create a awareness among the people and opinion makers on the issues relating to Kashmir and Kashmiri pandits.

“People in these states favoured abrogation of the articles from the Constitution as they tend to create a state within a state. These are also responsible for creating a constitutional justification for secession and separatism,” Chrungoo, who led the team, told reporters.

Welcoming the US’ ban on militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and its leader Syed Sallahuddin, he said we appreciate the move and consider it as an “assertion by the US to see an end to terrorism in the valley”.

He also criticised former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his recent remarks on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989-90 terming it an attempt to “justify his failure as the head of the government”.

