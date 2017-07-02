Moderate to heavy rain lash most parts of Bihar

Representational Image/ Express Photo Representational Image/ Express Photo

Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Bihar in the past 24 hours while very heavy rainfall occurred at Bhagalpur, the Met office said. Gaya recorded 72 mm rainfall, followed by 4.4 mm in Bhagalpur, 2.6 mm in Patna and 0.6 mm in Purnea on Sunday (i.e. recorded between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm), it said.

Bhagalpur recorded 173.6 mm of rainfall in past 24 hours (from 8:30 am on Satarday to 8:30 am on Sunday) while it rained 54.2 mm in Gaya and 6.2 mm in Patna. Humidity levels in Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea hovered between 88 to 95 per cent in the morning. It was recorded at 82 to 97 per cent in the evening.

Rains brought down the temperature in some cities of the state including Gaya and Bhagalpur. Purnea recorded the highest maximum temperature at 35.2 degrees celsius, followed by 34.8 degrees in Patna, 33.5 in Bhagalpur and 30.6 in Gaya. In its forecast, Met department predicted more rainfall in major cities tomorrow.

