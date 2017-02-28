Moderate quake measuring 3.7 magnitude jolts J&K areas

The quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale, struck the Bhaderwah and Kishtwar belts at 7.14 PM, MeT officials said (Google Maps) The quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale, struck the Bhaderwah and Kishtwar belts at 7.14 PM, MeT officials said (Google Maps)

An earthquake of moderate intensity on Tuesday hit Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, triggering panic among the people. The quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale, struck the Bhaderwah and Kishtwar belts at 7.14 PM, MeT officials said, adding that its epicentre was 19 KM south east of Bhaderwah.

“We are gathering the information but as of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property,” said SDM Bhadarwah, Owais Ahmed Rana. Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes in parts of Kishtwar district and Gandoh in Doda district. The residents are apprehensive after a study by US scientists had last year predicted the possibility of a major earthquake in the valley.

According to an Oregon State University statement, new geologic mapping in the Himalayan mountains of Kashmir suggests that the region is ripe for a major earthquake that could endanger the lives of millions of people. Last year in December, another moderate intensity earthquake had shook some parts of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir The quake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale, struck Bhaderwah, Doda and Gandoh areas of the district around 4:20 AM, MeT officials had said.