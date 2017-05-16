Mobiles, hashish recovered from Jodhpur Central Jail

Authorities at Jodhpur Central jail here have found inside the high-security prison complex a packet containing 21 mobile phones and 20 grams of hashish. Someone outside had possibly thrown the packet inside the jail premises, authorities said today.

The discovery has set alarm bells ringing at the Central jail which is considered one of the most secure jails in

the country and houses a great number of criminals and terrorists.

Guards spotted the packet near the boundary wall of the jail yesterday. Unable to figure out either the source or the owner of the ‘consignment’, the jail administration registered a complaint against unidentified person(s) at the Ratanada police station.

“We have registered two separate complaints, one each for the mobile phones and the psychotropic substance and have

started the investigation,” a police official said.”The mobile handsets are the latest models. The hashish

was hidden inside a sandal,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now