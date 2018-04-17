Mobile services in Jammu region suspended after protests over carcasses of calves

Former BJP minister Choudhary Lal Singh leads a protest rally in support of the demand for CBI probe in rape and murder of the 8-year-old Kathua girl, in Jammu on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Former BJP minister Choudhary Lal Singh leads a protest rally in support of the demand for CBI probe in rape and murder of the 8-year-old Kathua girl, in Jammu on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Mobile internet services were suspended across Jammu region following protests over carcasses of two calves at Sarore on Tuesday. Sources said that trouble erupted after some boys playing cricket noticed carcasses of the calves lying in a nullah, flowing on backside of a banquet hall owned by former industries and commerce minister Chander Parkash Ganga.

Ganga along with Choudhary Lal Singh had resigned from state cabinet after they landed into a controversy over participation in an agitation spearheaded by Hindu Ekta Manch following apprehension of accused by crime branch in rape and murder of an eight-year-old Bakarwal girl in Kathua.

The Manch has been demanding CBI inquiry into the matter. Both the former ministers, sources said, questioned crime branch investigations and rallied behind the Manch in demanding that the case be handed over to the CBI.

Significantly, trouble came a few hours after former forest minister Choudhary Lal Singh left Jammu for Kathua holding roadside rallies and criticising his own party government for not accepting the public demand for a CBI inquiry.

He even demanded resignation of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in view of questions being raised over police investigations into the matter.

