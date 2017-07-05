Latest News
Mobile library for rural students flagged off in Coimbatore

Presently, a total of 247 libraries are functioning in the district and several students benefit from them, District Collector T N Hariharan said after flagging off the mobile library cum exhibition

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published:July 5, 2017 3:42 pm
Coimbatore Mobile Library, Mobile Library Coimbatore, Coimbatore, Coimbatore Library, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The library will be stationed at Governments schools in villages for a day, said District Collector (Source: Google Map)
With an aim to promote the habit of reading among rural students, a mobile library was flagged off here on Wednesday. Presently, a total of 247 libraries are functioning in the district and several students benefit from them, District Collector T N Hariharan said after flagging off the mobile library cum exhibition.

The facility will help students, particularly those from rural areas, to cultivate reading habits, he said. The library will be stationed at Governments schools in villages for a day, he added.

