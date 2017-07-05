Mobile library for rural students flagged off in Coimbatore

The library will be stationed at Governments schools in villages for a day, said District Collector (Source: Google Map) The library will be stationed at Governments schools in villages for a day, said District Collector (Source: Google Map)

With an aim to promote the habit of reading among rural students, a mobile library was flagged off here on Wednesday. Presently, a total of 247 libraries are functioning in the district and several students benefit from them, District Collector T N Hariharan said after flagging off the mobile library cum exhibition.

The facility will help students, particularly those from rural areas, to cultivate reading habits, he said. The library will be stationed at Governments schools in villages for a day, he added.

