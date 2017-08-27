Mobile Internet services to remain suspended in Haryana,Punjab

Likewise, mobile Internet services, which were suspended in Punjab as well three days back, will remain suspended in the state till Tuesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said yesterday. (Representational Image) Likewise, mobile Internet services, which were suspended in Punjab as well three days back, will remain suspended in the state till Tuesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said yesterday. (Representational Image)

Mobile Internet services will remain suspended in Haryana and Punjab till Tuesday to prevent spread of rumours in view of the tense situation after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

A notification to block mobile Internet services and data services had been issued earlier. Mobile Internet services, which were suspended for 72 hours in Haryana, ahead of the court verdict on Friday, will continue to remain suspended till Tuesday, officials said today.

Likewise, mobile Internet services, which were suspended in Punjab as well three days back, will remain suspended in the state till Tuesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said yesterday. Thirty-six people died in violence in Panchkula and Sirsa after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a CBI court on Friday.

The two states have been on high alert with curfew being imposed at many sensitive places. The CBI court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the rape case against Gurmeet in Rohtak tomorrow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App