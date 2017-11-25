Mobile internet services suspended in half of Haryana ahead of two caste rallies

Malik at a gathering in Rohtak Friday. (Express Photo) Malik at a gathering in Rohtak Friday. (Express Photo)

Anticipating tension ahead of two caste-based rallies in Haryana on Sunday, the state government has suspended mobile Internet services in half of the state till the midnight of November 26 in order to maintain law and order. According to the order, issued by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S S Prasad on Friday, Internet services are to be suspended in Jind, Bhiwani, Hisar, Fatehabad, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal, Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri.

The All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik has announced a rally at Jassia village of Rohtak district on Sunday on the occasion of “bhoomi pujan” of a proposed coaching institute-cum-skill development centre.

On the same day, BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini will address another rally at Jind. Malik had launched an agitation demanding reservation for Jats in government jobs, while Saini has been raising his voice against the quota demand.

In his order, Prasad has said, “… it appears to me that there is likelihood of causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, destruction of public peace and tranquility within the limits of State of Haryana by protesters/agitators and anti-social elements during two public rallies…”

The government’s order came soon after an incident of road blockage in Jind district and subsequent police action on Friday. Notably, organisers of both rallies have faced opposition from a section of local residents. A group of sarpanches and Jat leaders have opposed Malik’s rally. However, Malik has termed the opposition a “sponsored programme”. On the other hand, a group of youths blocked Jind-Kaithal road to oppose Saini’s rally. Sources said the police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App