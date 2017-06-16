Mobile internet services blocked in Valley again

According to authorities, blocking internet services in the area had become important in order to prevent the spread of “inflammable content” on social media and other outlets. (Representational Image/IANS) According to authorities, blocking internet services in the area had become important in order to prevent the spread of “inflammable content” on social media and other outlets. (Representational Image/IANS)

High-speed mobile internet facilities in the Kashmir Valley were blocked again on Friday after tensions were high following the death of a youth in a firing by security forces a day earlier, news agency IANS reported. According to IANS, internet speed on fixed landline broadband connections was also reduced.

Earlier on Friday, Naseer Ahmed succumbed to injuries he received in a firing in Srinagar on Thursday. Ahmed was hit by a bullet in his chest when a mob clashed with personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Srinagar’s Rangreth area. He was taken to Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) where he succumbed to the bullet injuries.

According to authorities, blocking internet services in the area had become important in order to prevent the spread of “inflammable content” on social media and other outlets.

There has been heavy deployment of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Srinagar and other ‘sensitive’ areas in order to prevent post-Friday prayer protests called by the separatists in the Valley.

Mobile internet services have been repeatedly blocked in the Valley in the past. Earlier in May, following the death of top Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in an encounter with security forces, mobile internet services and certain social media sites were banned. Earlier in April, 22 social networking sites including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube were blocked across the Valley for “one month in the interest of maintenance of public order”.

