Mob lynchings: BJP, Sangh Parivaar members involved, claims Opposition; Govt says don’t give religious colour

Ghulam Nabi Azad Ghulam Nabi Azad

Leading the Opposition charge against the Centre on the recent mob lynchings, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that members of the BJP and Sangh Parivaar were involved in the violence in the name of cow protection.

“Instances of lynching took place earlier as well. But nowadays, members of the ruling party and Sangh Parivaar are involved in these lynchings” alleged Azad.

Claiming that the Government is acting in glove with the “miscreants”, Azad alleged that the perpetrator were given a free hand to act as they pleased. “The Opposition thinks the government is hand in gloves with these miscreants. The government has said that the perpetrators can do whatever they want and the government will give statements. If there is no understanding, how is it that no one gets caught?” he said. “This is just is political harvesting.”

On the lynching of Jammu-Kashmir DSP Ayub Pandith, Azad said “it is shameful what is happening in other cities”.

“This is against humanity,” he added.

Azad then went on to declare that the Opposition is prepared lay down their lives for the unity of India. “This is not a fight of the religion. This is not a fight between Hindus and Muslims or Upper castes and Dalits. This is a fight for the country, for humanity,” Azad said. “The Opposition can lay down their lives for the unity of this country. Please don’t divide this country for votes,” the Opposition leader concludes his speech.”

In response to Azad’s speech, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi urged the Opposition to refrain from giving “religious colour to such incidents.”

“Don’t give religious colour to these (lynching) incidents. Do the miscreants carry a board signifying that they are gau rakshaks? If you do, it helps the miscreants,” said Naqvi. He then countered Azad’s claim that no action was taken against the perpetrators involved in the lynchings. “Arrests have been made in Alwar and Ballabgarh,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi claimed that the Opposition is targetting the government as it cannot find fault in their development work. “The intention of our part is very clear. We will not let the agenda of development be dominated by any destructive agenda.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd