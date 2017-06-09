Mob chops off limb and foot of man accused of supplying drugs to youths in Punjab village

According to police, Vinod Kumar succumbed to his injuries after being attacked with sharp weapons by the mob (Source: NDTV) According to police, Vinod Kumar succumbed to his injuries after being attacked with sharp weapons by the mob (Source: NDTV)

In an appalling incident, a 30-year-old man accused of supplying drugs to youths was reportedly lynched by a mob in a village in Punjab’s Bathinda district. According to police, Vinod Kumar succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after being attacked with sharp weapons by the mob at Bhagi Wander village.

“He was facing some cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and had come out of jail only 3-4 days back,” Talwandi Sabo’s Station House Officer, Inspector Jagdish Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI. The officer said that Vinod was in a critical condition as his hand and foot were chopped off and was subsequently shifted to the Civil hospital at Talwandi Sabo from where he was referred to a hospital at Faridkot.

“A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons at Talwandi Sabo police station,” the SHO said, adding that they were verifying mobile phone recordings of Vinod being lynched.

According to villagers, the police never took any action against him when they were informed that Vinod was supplying drugs to youths in the village. Recounting the incident, villagers said a heated argument ensued when they were on their way to meet the DSP to question why no action was being taken before Vinod confronted them.

Meanwhile, Vinod’s family has denied allegations that he was a drug supplier and alleged that he was kidnapped by another youth of the village when he was going to register a complaint about his stolen scooter and was then attacked by several persons.

With PTI inputs

