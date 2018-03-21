Mob attacks police station, vandalises vehicles after custodial death in Bihar

A mob on Wednesday attacked a police station and vandalised vehicles in Bihar’s Arwal district after a man, arrested in connection with a dacoity case, allegedly committed suicide in police custody. The incident prompted the higher authorities to place the station house officer (SHO) under suspension, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar said.
Trouble began on Wednesday morning when Pawan Sao, who was arrested on Tuesday evening, allegedly consumed poison inside a cell of Kaler police station, he said. “As the news spread, irate locals attacked the police station, vandalised vehicles and set fire to a generator,” the deputy SP said, adding that the agitators also staged a demonstration on NH-98, blocking road traffic for some time.
The situation was brought under control after senior officials, led by the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, reached the spot and assured the protesters of a probe into the matter. Kaler SHO Rituraj Singh was suspended for his laxity in keeping a watch on Sao. A seven-member team has been constituted to look into the entire episode, the deputy SP said, adding that no arrests have been made so far in connection with the violence.
