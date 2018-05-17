Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Mob attacks police station over road accident, 25 arrested in Bihar

Police resorted to "mild use of force" to quell the mob and arrested 25 people, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab the truck driver, who fled the spot after crushing the motorcyclist to death. 

Minutes after a motorcyclist was crushed to death today in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, a group of people gathered outside a nearby police station, hurled stones at it and set fire to trucks, prompting police to arrest 25 of them, a senior officer said.

Twenty-year-old Dhananjay Kumar was run over by a sand-laden truck laden near Dihara Jhumar village in Baarun police station area of the district this morning, Superintendent of Police, Aurangabad, Satya Prakash said.

“Angry villagers alleged that the inability of the police to regulate traffic had caused the accident and attacked Baarun police station, pelting it with stones, and set fire to a dozen trucks parked nearby,” the SP said. Police resorted to “mild use of force” to quell the mob and arrested 25 people, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab the truck driver, who fled the spot after crushing the motorcyclist to death.

