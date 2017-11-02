Mob attacks police station in Bihar’s West Champaran

A mob attacked a police station in Bihar’s West Champaran district today and six persons, including a woman constable, were injured in it, a senior police officer said. District superintendent of police Vinay Kumar said a crowd had gathered before Gaunaha police station to protest against the alleged tardy investigation into the murder of a local trader in September and the failure to arrest any of the accused.

The crowd turned violent when the station house officer Ranvir Jha allegedly fired in the air to disperse them. The mob went on the rampage and attacked the police station, vandalised it and threw stones.

Six persons – five protestors and a woman constable were injured in the stone throwing, the SP said.

Valmikinagar MP Satish Chandra Dubey and Zila Parishad chairman Shailendra Garhwal reached the spot and tried to pacify the crowd but they had to be taken inside the police station building and kept there for a few hours to ensure their safety, he said.

The mob also forced a nearby market to down its shutters, the SP said adding that the situation was brought under control by the evening.

No arrests have been made so far and investigation is on, he added.

