MNS workers put up poster targeting Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam outside his house

The feud between the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Mumbai unit of the Congress over the hawker eviction issue, which took an ugly turn on Friday, continues to simmer. On Saturday, MNS activists allegedly put up derogatory posters outside Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam’s house.

The police removed it early on Saturday but MNS activists threatened that they plan to put up such posters in other parts of the city as well.

Nirupam today claimed that the MNS had the tacit support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP. On Friday, MNS workers allegedly vandalised the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee’s office near Azad Maidan. The eight MNS workers who allegedly vandalised the Congress office were on Saturday produced in a city court, which granted the Mumbai Police custody of the accused until Monday.

A Congress party office in Bandra East was also vandalised, with miscreants throwing ink on party banners put up outside the office. “Strongly condemn another cowardly act yesterday late night of throwing ink at Zakaria Hall Congress office, Kherwadi, Bandra East. CM Devendra Fadnavis needs to take quick action and not be a mute spectator,” the Mumbai Congress tweeted from its official handle.

Over the past few days, MNS and Mumbai Congress have been at loggerheads over the hawker eviction controversy, with both parties seeking to draw mileage. While the MNS has been taking up violent campaigns for eviction of illegal hawkers, Nirupam has come out in support of the hawkers and attacked the MNS leadership.

There have also been increasing instances of MNS activists being attacked. Last Sunday, the party’s Vikhroli division chief, Vishwajit Dolam, and two other party workers were assaulted in the area, allegedly by hawkers, after the MNS group went to a local market to demand that shopkeepers in the area ensure they put up Marathi signboards. A group of hawkers is alleged to have roughed up the MNS workers. On October 28, another MNS worker, Sushant Malvade, suffered a fractured skull after being beaten up, allegedly by hawkers, in Malad area on western suburb.

The MNS leadership believes those who have been attacking them are Congress supporters.

Alleging that Chief Minster Fadnavis and the BJP are propping up the MNS, Nirupam said, “It has been over 24 hours since the assault on the MRCC office. However, there is not a word of condemnation from the chief minister. He is the person responsible for the security of the state. His silence about an attack on a political party is disturbing and his unwillingness to condemn the MNS shows the party has a hidden backing of the BJP and the CM,” Nirupam said.

