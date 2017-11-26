MNS member arrested for ‘obscene remarks’ against Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam. (PTI File Photo) Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam. (PTI File Photo)

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) member was Saturday arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly making obscene remarks against Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, and assaulting a woman member of the Congress at Ghatkopar.

Nirupam was holding a meeting with local residents when the incident took place. Based on a complaint by the woman party worker who was allegedly assaulted, the local Pant Nagar police arrested MNS worker Rajesh Sawant (41) on charges of causing hurt, use of criminal force and defamation.

According to the Congress, a meeting had been organised with slum-dwellers residing in Pant Nagar area of Ghatkopar, adjoining a nullah, in the afternoon regarding demolition activity undertaken by the civic body.

“While the court had asked the civic body to demolish structures up to 10 metres from the nullah, the civic body demolished structures located up to 20 metres from the nullah around 10 days back. We intervened and stalled the demolition. Today’s meeting was called to discuss further course of action,” said Nirupam.

He said that after he had alighted from the podium, Sawant, a local MNS leader, climbed on the podium and took the microphone. “He then used abusive language against me. Our workers grabbed him and beat him up. We will not tolerate such goondagardi and will continue to give them a befitting reply,” said Nirupam.

Later, a 36-year-old woman from the Congress party gave a statement at the police station that Sawant had defamed Nirupam and assaulted her. The police registered an FIR on charges of causing hurt, defamation and use of criminal force and placed Sawant under arrest.

However, the police said Sawant was surrounded by the police present at the venue before Congress workers could attack him, and he was taken to the police station. Based on the allegations, police have registered an FIR and will soon check if the incident was captured on CCTV to get evidence regarding the sequence of events, said an officer, adding that Sawant will be produced in court on Sunday.

The MNS claimed its workers were angered by Nirupam’s stance of supporting illegal slum-dwellers. “He was trying to protect illegal slum-dwellers. Earlier, he was protecting illegal hawkers. How long can we tolerate such illegal things? Besides, he had instigated hawkers to beat up MNS workers in Malad. It had angered the workers…,” said Sandeep Deshpande, MNS general secretary.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App