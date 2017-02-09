MNS corporator arrested for allegedly sending lewd message

A corporator of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was today arrested by the police for allegedly sending a lewd message to a 34 years old woman. Sudhir Jadhav, the accused, surrendered at Dadar police station after an offence was registered against him on a complaint by the woman, a police official said.

Jadhav had allegedly sent lewd message to the complainant through WhatsApp. Police booked him under section 354 of IPC (outraging a woman’s modesty). After coming to know that case was registered against him, Jadhav himself surrendered before police, said Sunil Deshmukh, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He was subsequently produced before a court which released him on bail bond of Rs 7,000, the ACP said.