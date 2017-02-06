MNF threatens not to allow Mizoram minister, MYC chief to attend office

Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) today threatened not to allow state’s Labour, Employment and Industrial Training (LE and IT) Minister Lalrinmawia Ralte and Chairman of Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) T. Sangkunga, MLA to attend office from tomorrow. The opposition party held Ralte and Sangkunga responsible for the plight of 32 Mizo students sent by the state government to a Kolkata-based institute to study Bachelor of Hotel Management which was a ‘fake’ institution.

They alleged that the Minister and the MYC chairman were responsible for playing with the students’ future and misusing over Rs 128 lakh of the fund provided by the Mizoram Building and Other Cosntruction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB) and demanded their scalp. Meanwhile, the youth workers of the Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC), Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and BJP would put up posters in Aizawl city demanding the resignation of the Minister and the MYC chairman.

The state government had suspended two officials -former Director of the LE and IT Rotluanga and former Superintendent of the MYC recently, but the opposition parties continued demanding resignation of the two Congress legislators.

Earlier, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla announced on Friday at the meeting of the ruling Congress workers that Ralte and Sangkunga would never resign as long as he was the chief minister.