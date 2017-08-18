MMRDA looks at non-fare revenue generation from Metro corridors

HOPING to garner some non-fare revenue, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking at various options to utilise the Metro Rail corridors and has formed an internal committee to look into the feasibility of land development activities for revenue generation.

“We have recently formed a committee to verify the feasibility of various land development activities including commercial and advertising potential for the different Metro corridors,” said Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA spokesperson.

According to the MMRDA’s Mumbai Metro Master Plan, the planning authority will construct eight metro lines in the city. It is already constructing two lines in the western suburbs – Metro 2A and 7 – and plans to begin construction of five more metro lines by the year-end. Once the lines are operational they intend to rake in revenue from alternative means such as advertising and commercial development of metro depots, stations and other project depots. MMRDA proposes to begin operations of Metro 2A and 7 by 2020 and the remaining lines in subsequent years.

However, the committee will not look at non-fare revenue generation for Metro 3, another line already under construction in the city, as it is being implemented by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).Formed on July 27, the Committee for Land Development is headed by Joint Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Yadav and has eight members.

“Most corridors go through arterial roads of the city which can provide a good platform for advertising. We can get revenue from there if we can use the station sites and depots for it,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The Mumbai Metro One, the only operational line connecting Versova and Ghatkopar, also rakes in a significant amount of non-fare revenue. Apart from advertising in the trains and the stations, they have allowed commercial establishments on the stations. According to Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) between June 2014 and June 2017 the metro operators raked in Rs 66,42,30,629 as non-fare revenue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App