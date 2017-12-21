MMRDA appoints agency to build Ambedkar memorial

The Executive Committee of MMRDA, headed by chief secretary Sumit Mallick, gave its nod in Nagpur to appoint the sole bidder for the project that has missed at least two deadlines. The Executive Committee of MMRDA, headed by chief secretary Sumit Mallick, gave its nod in Nagpur to appoint the sole bidder for the project that has missed at least two deadlines.

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Wednesday appointed Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Limited (SPCL) to build the Ambedkar Memorial. The 350-foot statue at the Indu Mill premises in Dadar will be built at a cost of Rs 709 crore, Rs74 crore lower than what the agency had quoted initially. The Executive Committee of MMRDA, headed by chief secretary Sumit Mallick, gave its nod in Nagpur to appoint the sole bidder for the project that has missed at least two deadlines.

Work on the project will start after all the procedure is completed, said an MMRDA spokesperson, refusing to comment on a timeline for the execution of the project. To be constructed on 12 acres on Indu Mills land, the memorial is proposed to have an auditorium with a seating capacity of around 800, a meditation area, a library, a museum, parking lots and a replica of the Chavdar pond. The final cost at which the contract has been awarded is Rs 159 crore higher than the initial cost of Rs 550 crore, which had been quoted during the first call on April 14. During the second call for bids on November 2, the MMRDA had quoted an estimated cost of Rs 622 crore. Both times, the MMRDA received response from only one bidder — SPCL, which had quoted Rs 783 crore for the project.

“The teachings of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar have been blessings for our generations and will continue to impact future generations as well. Obviously, it’s our privilege that his legacy is furthered by the grand memorial,” said UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA. The Indian Express had earlier reported that the MMRDA proposed to not open the tender for rebidding despite receiving response from only one bidder. The contract was to be awarded by November 15, according to a review meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the deadline was pushed to December 6.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee also appointed Simplex Infra to construct the viaduct and stations from D N Nagar to BKC on Metro-2B corridor. Systra MVA Consulting (India) and MBZ-Ukraine, and RCC Infra were also appointed as detail design consultants and contractors for Metro depot at Mandale respectively. Simplex Infra will also partly design and construct the elevated corridor and 11 stations.

