Latest News
  • MM Mani did not make anti-women comments, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

MM Mani did not make anti-women comments, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Mani had recently courted controversy when he allegedly made some offensive remarks against activists of 'Pembilai Orumai', a women's collective of plantation workers of Munnar

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:May 17, 2017 1:36 pm
MM Mani, Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, Mani anti-women comments, kerala encroachment drive, Munnar encroachment drive, Kerala news, latest news, indian express Kerala Power Minister MM Mani. (File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today defended power minister M M Mani, saying he had not made any ‘anti-women’ comments against the activists of ‘Pembila Orumai’, a women’s collective of plantation workers.

Vijayan also said Mani had not tried to create “any hurdle” during the anti-encroachment drive on government lands in Idukki.

“Before law, there is no consideration as MLA or minister. There were complaints. A probe was held and no material was found warranting registering of a case against Mani,” Vijayan said during question hour in the state assembly.

Mani had recently courted controversy when he allegedly made some offensive remarks against activists of ‘Pembilai Orumai’, a women’s collective of plantation workers of Munnar.

The minister had also allegedly stated Devikulam sub-collector Sreeram Venkataraman should be sent to ‘Oolampara’ (asylum) for removing a 30-feet cross put up allegedly on an encroached piece of government land in Munnar last month.

Congress MLAs– V D Satheeshan and P T Thomas– asked the government the reason for not registering a case against Mani for his comments against women workers and the IAS officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 17: Latest News