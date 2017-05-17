MM Mani did not make anti-women comments, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Power Minister MM Mani. (File Photo) Kerala Power Minister MM Mani. (File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today defended power minister M M Mani, saying he had not made any ‘anti-women’ comments against the activists of ‘Pembila Orumai’, a women’s collective of plantation workers.

Vijayan also said Mani had not tried to create “any hurdle” during the anti-encroachment drive on government lands in Idukki.

“Before law, there is no consideration as MLA or minister. There were complaints. A probe was held and no material was found warranting registering of a case against Mani,” Vijayan said during question hour in the state assembly.

Mani had recently courted controversy when he allegedly made some offensive remarks against activists of ‘Pembilai Orumai’, a women’s collective of plantation workers of Munnar.

The minister had also allegedly stated Devikulam sub-collector Sreeram Venkataraman should be sent to ‘Oolampara’ (asylum) for removing a 30-feet cross put up allegedly on an encroached piece of government land in Munnar last month.

Congress MLAs– V D Satheeshan and P T Thomas– asked the government the reason for not registering a case against Mani for his comments against women workers and the IAS officer.

