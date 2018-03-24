MM Joshi to chair pay panel for LS and RS employees

Murli Manohar Joshi will head the committee consisting of six members. (File) Murli Manohar Joshi will head the committee consisting of six members. (File)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has constituted a Parliamentary Pay Committee to look into the salary structure, leave and pensions of employees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats. The committee, comprising six members, will be headed by Murli Manohar Joshi.

Apart from Joshi, who is also chairperson of the Estimates Committee, the panel includes chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee Mallikarjun Kharge, chairperson of Standing Committee on Finance M Veerappa Moily, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Ram Gopal Yadav.

Mahajan announced that the committee had been formed after consulting M Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The committee will advise the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker on the changes that are considered desirable in the structure of pay scales, allowances, leave, pension benefits and other amenities to officers and all categories of employees of the Rajya Sabha an0d Lok Sabha Secretariats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App