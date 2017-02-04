MLC election: re-polling ordered at polling station in Nagpur

On the recommendation of the returning officer for Nagpur Division Teachers’ Constituency MLC election, the Election Commission has ordered repolling at polling station number 25 at a Municipal Corporation school. The repolling will be held on February 6. Counting of votes will take place on February 7.

Divisional Commissioner Anoop Kumar, the returning officer, told PTI that there were two irregularities during the polling at this station on Friday. The staff didn’t use indelible ink for staining the voters’ fingers, instead a marker pen was used.

Secondly, 143 voters used a blue pen instead of the required violet pen. Two concerned officials were suspended for the lapse, he said.