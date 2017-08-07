MLAs not under Congress’ control, Ahmed Patel will lose: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI Photo/Files) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI Photo/Files)

As the Congress herded its MLAs yet again to a resort in Anand after their return from a resort in Karnataka where they were holed up since July 29, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said the Congress leadership had no control over its MLAs and did not trust them either. He also criticised the Congress of vacationing at resorts while ignoring the grim flood situation in the state.

“People are dying in flood and the MLAs are enjoying in the resort. Their (Congress’) MLAs not under their control. They don’t trust them,” ANI quoted Rupani as saying.

Forty-four MLAs of the Gujarat Congress were flown to a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where the Congress is in power, 10 days ago by the party so as to secure their votes in the Rajya Sabha poll in Gujarat tomorrow. Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a close aide of party chief Sonia Gandhi, needs the support of 45 MLAs for re-election in the Upper House. “BJP will win three seats and Ahmed Patel will definitely lose,” Rupani said.

Earlier in the day, all the 44 MLAs where state party chief Bharatsinh Solanki and chief whip Shailesh Parmar received them. From there, they were taken in a heavily guarded bus with armed security personnel to a resort located near Borsad in Gujarat’s Anand district.

Attesting to the support of 45 MLAs necessary for Patel to be eligible for the Upper House, Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil told reporters from the resort in Karnataka: “We have the numbers. BJP doesn’t have the numbers.”

The Congress also hit back at the BJP saying that reports claiming that the MLAs would betray the party and Patel by opting for ‘NOTA’ are lies and have been spread by the ruling party. “All our MLAs have decided not to go to their home even on this day of ‘Rakshabandhan’ and be loyal soldiers of the Congress party. They will stay together and they will go to vote for the Rajya Sabha polls tomorrow (to Gandhinagar) from Anand,” Parmar said today, according to news agency PTI.

